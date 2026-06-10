Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Goes yard in 10th in Baltimore

Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

After leading off the Mariners' three-run fourth inning with a single and coming around to score, then bringing home another run in the seventh, Arozarena capped his big night with a two-run homer off Rico Garcia in the top of the 10th to finally put the game away. The veteran outfielder snapped a 12-game power drought with the performance, but he's come racing out of the gates in June, slashing .367/.472/.533 through the first eight games of the month with two doubles, three steals, five runs and seven RBI.