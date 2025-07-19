Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

Arozarena went 0-for-3 in the All-Star Game, but his power returned with the resumption of the regular season. He's homered in his last three games for the Mariners, and he's up to 18 long balls on the year, including 10 across his last 14 contests. The outfielder's now at a .252/.358/.470 slash line with 49 RBI, 54 runs scored and 16 stolen bases over 95 games, putting him within range of securing a fifth straight 20-20 season.