Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Lifts another homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Royals.
Arozarena has slugged three homers over his last two games. This was also his fourth straight multi-hit effort as he finds a stretch of success at the plate. The outfielder is up to a .248/.360/.427 slash line with 11 homers, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored and 15 stolen bases over 83 contests.
