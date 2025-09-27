Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

The veteran outfielder slumped in the middle of September, but Arozarena appears to be pulling himself out of it ahead of the playoffs, going 6-for-21 (.286) over his last five games, although his homer drought now stands at 15 contests. On the season, he has a career-high 27 long balls, and Friday's steal was his 30th -- the second time in his career he's reached that plateau, after he swiped 32 in 2022.