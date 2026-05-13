Arozarena went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, two doubles, a hit-by-pitch, three total RBI, one stolen base and four runs scored in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Astros.

Arozarena filled up the box score from the No. 5 spot in the order. He hit the homer in the second inning before continuing an impressive performance throughout the game. Arozarena has hit safely in his last six contests, going 12-for-23 (.522) in that span, though all of his knocks over the previous five games were singles. For the season, the outfielder is batting .303 with an .854 OPS, four homers, 16 RBI, 31 runs scored, 11 doubles and 10 stolen bases across 43 games.