Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Yankees.

The Mariners went yard four times in the contest, with Arozarena's homer coming off Jonathan Loaisiga in the sixth inning, but it wasn't enough to keep up with the home squad. Arozarena has been on an absolute tear since the last day of June -- the veteran outfielder has 15 home runs on the season, and seven of them have come in his last nine games, a stretch in which he's slashing .303/.314/.939 with 11 RBI.