Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Power surge continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Yankees.
The Mariners went yard four times in the contest, with Arozarena's homer coming off Jonathan Loaisiga in the sixth inning, but it wasn't enough to keep up with the home squad. Arozarena has been on an absolute tear since the last day of June -- the veteran outfielder has 15 home runs on the season, and seven of them have come in his last nine games, a stretch in which he's slashing .303/.314/.939 with 11 RBI.
More News
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Accounts for only run in win•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Keeps raking•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Lifts another homer•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Crosses 100-homer mark in career•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Swipes bag in loss•
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Productive month continues in loss•