Arozarena went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Arozarena hit his first homer since Aug. 7 versus the White Sox. He's been a bit spotty at the plate lately, going just 3-for-29 across his last seven games, though two of those knocks have gone for extra bases. On the year, Arozarena is up to 24 homers, 60 RBI, 75 runs scored, 24 stolen bases and a .238/.338/.443 slash line across 128 games.