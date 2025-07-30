Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Athletics.

Arozarena notched his 20th steal of the year in this contest, reaching the 20-20 threshold for the fifth year in a row. He did it in just 106 games in 2025 after needing 154 contests last year to just achieve those marks. In addition to his well-rounded power and speed numbers, Arozarena is slashing .247/.350/.463 with 52 RBI, 60 runs scored, 23 doubles and one triple this season. He has faded a little lately, going just 6-for-36 (.167) over his last 10 contests.