Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

This was Arozarena's third straight game with a steal as well as his third consecutive multi-hit performance. The outfielder is now 31-for-37 on steals this season, putting him one shy of matching his career high for thefts in a season. He's added a .239/.335/.428 slash line with 27 home runs, 76 RBI, 94 runs scored, 32 doubles and a triple over 159 contests in 2025.