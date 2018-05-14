Mariners' Robinson Cano: Officially lands on DL
Cano (finger) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.
As expected, Cano was officially sent to the DL after suffering a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand during Sunday's game against the Tigers. It's still unclear if the second baseman will require surgery to repair the broken bone, leaving his timetable for a return up in the air, but more should be known after his visit with a hand specialist in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Gordon Beckham was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move while Andrew Romine appears to be the most likely candidate to see reps at the keystone until Cano is healthy.
