Mariners' Ryan Court: Gets call to majors
Court had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Court, who started the season in independent ball, will get his first taste of the majors after spending the past eight seasons as a journeyman. Prior to earning his first big-league promotion, the 31-year-old compiled a .279/.377/.581 triple-slash with nine home runs and two stolen bases in 37 games with Tacoma. Court figures to fill a utility role during his time with the big club. Tim Lopes (concussion) was placed on the 7-day IL while Ryon Healy (back/hip) was shifted to the 60-day IL in a pair of corresponding moves.
