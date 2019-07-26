Court had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Court, who started the season in independent ball, will get his first taste of the majors after spending the past eight seasons as a journeyman. Prior to earning his first big-league promotion, the 31-year-old compiled a .279/.377/.581 triple-slash with nine home runs and two stolen bases in 37 games with Tacoma. Court figures to fill a utility role during his time with the big club. Tim Lopes (concussion) was placed on the 7-day IL while Ryon Healy (back/hip) was shifted to the 60-day IL in a pair of corresponding moves.

