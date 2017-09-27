Mariners' Taylor Motter: Continues struggling Tuesday
Motter was hitless in four at-bats in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics. He's now hitting just .143 over 22 September plate appearances.
The 28-year-old saw a three-game hitting streak snapped, a stretch in which he'd compiled his only hits -- all singles -- for September. The lack of success has also led to a .182 OBP and .143 slugging percentage for the month. Motter's struggles extend back to the beginning of his current big-league stint, as he's slashed just .179/.200/.205 over 40 plate appearances since returning from Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 20. He's been a bit on the unlucky side, however, as he also carries a .219 BABIP over that span.
