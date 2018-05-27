Mariners' Taylor Motter: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Mariners designated Motter from assignment Sunday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Motter totaled 68 starts at six different positions for the Mariners in 2017, but the utility man fell out of favor this season after Seattle picked up another jack-of-all-trades type in Andrew Romine over the winter. Though Dee Gordon's toe injury and Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension have challenged the Mariners' depth in the infield, Motter wasn't viewed as a viable solution after slashing .197/.279/.367 across 165 plate appearances for Triple-A Tacoma this season. The Mariners will now have seven days to trade Motter or expose him to the waiver wire.
