Motter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the A's.

It was just Motter's third start of the season, and the home run was only the second hit on the year for the 28-year-old. Motter punished Triple-A pitchers last year to the tune of a .350/.427/.640 slash line, but his bat has yet to catch up in the big leagues. Until Ryon Healy (ankle) returns, Motter should continue seeing the occasional opportunity at first base.