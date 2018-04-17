Motter went 2-for-3 in a 2-1 win over the Astros on Monday.

Motter drew a second straight start at first base and followed up his home run Sunday with his first multi-hit effort of the season. The versatile 28-year-old projects to continue seeing steady playing time as long as Ryon Healy (ankle) remains sidelined, and his ability to fill in at multiple other positions should afford him additional opportunities.