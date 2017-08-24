Motter entered Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Braves as a pinch runner in the third inning and went 2-for-3 with a two-run single, a double and two runs.

Motter took over for Robinson Cano after the latter felt hamstring tightness and produced his first multi-hit effort since June 20 in the process. The utility man extraordinaire was just recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, where he'd dominated with a .350 average and seven home runs over 25 games. Motter figures to see occasional starts at various positions, with a string of them in Cano's stead a real possibility in the short term.