Motter is batting .314 with a home run and six stolen bases over 51 at-bats in Grapefruit League play.

Motter's six steals are tied for the second-most among all players in spring training entering action Tuesday. Though he continues to flash the power and speed combination that made him a solid fantasy performer early last season when he was picking up regular at-bats in place of an injured Jean Segura, Motter eventually fell back into a bench role and faded down the stretch to finish with a .198 average. A .232 BABIP contributed heavily to his demise, as Motter's 31 percent hard-hit rate suggests he probably deserved a better fate. Motter will be worth keeping an eye on if a long-term injury opens up steady playing time for him in the infield or outfield.