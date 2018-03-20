Mariners' Taylor Motter: Running wild in spring
Motter is batting .314 with a home run and six stolen bases over 51 at-bats in Grapefruit League play.
Motter's six steals are tied for the second-most among all players in spring training entering action Tuesday. Though he continues to flash the power and speed combination that made him a solid fantasy performer early last season when he was picking up regular at-bats in place of an injured Jean Segura, Motter eventually fell back into a bench role and faded down the stretch to finish with a .198 average. A .232 BABIP contributed heavily to his demise, as Motter's 31 percent hard-hit rate suggests he probably deserved a better fate. Motter will be worth keeping an eye on if a long-term injury opens up steady playing time for him in the infield or outfield.
More News
-
Mariners' Taylor Motter: Continues struggling Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Motter: Productive as in-game replacement•
-
Mariners' Taylor Motter: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Taylor Motter: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Taylor Motter: Gets surprise start Saturday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Motter: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....