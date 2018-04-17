Mariners' Taylor Motter: Sent back to Triple-A
Motter was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Motter was sent down in order to clear room for spot starter Ariel Miranda. The utility man's performances haven't merited a demotion, as he hit .267/.353/.467 over 17 plate appearances, but he's a fringe player with options remaining, so he ended up being the odd man out. He could be shuttling back and forth along Interstate 5 quite a lot this season. His 10 homers and 12 steals in 390 career plate appearances make him an intriguing budget power-speed option during his stays with the Mariners, though his .198 career batting average gives his value a pretty low ceiling.
More News
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?