The Mariners placed Gott on the 15-day injured list with lower back spasms.

Gott was hit hard in his last appearance, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk in just one inning of work. A trip to the injured list will ensure that the 30-year-old reliever is feeling 100 percent during his next time on the mound. Gott currently holds a 3.38 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 31 strikeouts through 26.2 frames out of the bullpen.