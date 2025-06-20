Locklear is slashing .282/.372/.427 with six home runs, 17 doubles, one triple, 38 RBI, 34 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 68 games covering 293 plate appearances with Triple-A Tacoma this season.

The 24-year-old first baseman is showcasing an intriguing blend of power and speed at first base in the minor leagues. Locklear ranks as Seattle's No. 11 prospect for 2025, per MLB Pipeline, and he remains an option for a Mariners club that has gotten fairly lackluster production overall across their platoon at the cold corner. The lefty-hitting Rowdy Tellez has a .720 OPS against righties this season, and the righty-hitting Donovan Solano has a .413 OPS versus southpaws for the year.