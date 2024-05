The Mariners have promoted Locklear to Triple-A Tacoma, Joe Doyle of FutureStarsSeries.com reports.

Locklear will report to Tacoma on Tuesday after slashing .291/.401/.532 with eight home runs over 188 plate appearances with Double-A Arkansas. The 23-year-old could potentially push to debut before the end of the 2024 campaign if he continues to perform well in his first taste of Triple-A ball.