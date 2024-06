Locklear, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in an extra-inning win over the Royals on Sunday.

The rookie snapped a 1-1 tie with his first career hit, a seventh-inning two-bagger that plated Mitch Haniger. Locklear has been an excellent hitter throughout his meteoric rise through the Mariners' organizational ranks, and he should have a solid chance to acclimate to big-league arms while Ty France (heel) remains sidelined.