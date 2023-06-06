Miami activated Puk (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Puk will return to the Marlins' bullpen Tuesday night against the Royals after missing a little over three weeks due to a mid-May diagnosis of left elbow nerve irritation. He had been operating as Miami's primary closer prior to the IL stint and should eventually recapture a share of that role, though Dylan Floro probably remains worthy of rostering in most fantasy leagues as the situation unfolds.