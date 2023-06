Puk walked one batter in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his ninth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Nationals.

The lefty has yet to allow an earned run since returning from the IL on June 7, and Saturday's walk was the first Puk had issued since May 4. His breakout 2022 with Oakland was clearly no fluke, and the 28-year-old now sports a 2.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB through 20.2 innings on the season while converting nine of 10 save chances.