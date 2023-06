Puk picked up the save in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh. He pitched a perfect inning.

Puk capped off the Marlins shutout by retiring the side in the ninth to recover after giving up three runs in a blown save last time out. Despite missing about a month with an elbow injury, Puk has picked up 11 saves in 24 games played and boasts a strong 26:4 K:BB on the year.