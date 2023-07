Puk allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning Monday, striking out one batter and earning a save against the Cardinals.

Puk coughed up a leadoff single but managed to close out the 5-4 victory. He's converted four straight save chances after coughing up three runs in a blown opportunity against the Pirates on June 23. Puk lowered his season ERA to 2.77 with 14 saves and a 29:4 K:BB.