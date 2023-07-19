Puk (4-4) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals after he gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit and one walk over two-thirds of an inning.

The 28-year-old was called upon in the bottom of the 10th inning to maintain a 2-2 tie, but Nolan Arenado tagged him for a three-run homer to win it for St. Louis. It's the third time in Puk's past five outings that he's allowed multiple runs, including three long balls. The left-hander had a 2.08 ERA in his first 22 appearances with 10 saves in 11 chances during that stretch, but he's surrendered 11 runs with three losses and three blown saves in his last 10 appearances.