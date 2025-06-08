Veneziano will serve as Miami's opening pitcher for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Veneziano was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday and worked a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in the series opener versus Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old lefty is now slated to get his first MLB start Sunday, but he's likely to work just an inning or two before turning the game over to the bullpen. Connor Gillispie, Janson Junk and Valente Bellozo are all candidates to cover multiple frames once Veneziano exits the contest.