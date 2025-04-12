Veneziano recorded his third hold of the season in Friday's loss to the Nationals, getting charged with two runs on one hit and one walk over one-third of an inning.

The southpaw recorded the final out of the seventh inning and then came back out for the eighth, but after putting the first two hitters aboard in the frame Veneziano was lifted for Anthony Bender, who proceeded to let both inherited runners come around to score. As the only lefty in the Miami bullpen, Veneziano has appeared in seven of the team's first 13 games, posting a 6.23 ERA and 5:3 K:BB over 4.1 innings.