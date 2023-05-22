Garcia (back) is taking part in workouts, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's not exactly clear where Garcia stands in his recovery from a back injury, but the per the report he is throwing, running and doing agility work at the Marlins' spring training complex. Expect a few players to man right field for Miami with both Garcia and Jesus Sanchez (hamstring) sidelined.
