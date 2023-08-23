Garcia exited Thursday's game against the Padres with an apparent hip or hamstring injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Garcia was running to first base when he appeared to suffer the injury. He exited with trainers, though the severity and exact nature of the issue remains unclear. Bryan De La Cruz took over for Garcia in left field.
