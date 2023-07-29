Garcia (back) said he anticipates being activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After nearly three months on the injured list, Garcia is now finally nearing a return to the Marlins' roster. The 32-year-old outfielder looked good during his second rehab assignment, slashing .276/.432/.690 with three homers and eight RBI through 37 plate appearances in the minors. Given the production Miami has received from its outfielders this season, Garcia will likely be limited to a bench role once he returns.