Garcia (back) suffered a minor setback Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Garcia has played in four rehab games since Monday and seemed to be nearing the end of his assignment, but his setback will postpone any return to the big leagues. Garcia will be evaluated by the Marlins on Saturday, at which point more information regarding his injury will be available. The 31-year-old outfielder has been on the IL since May 2.
