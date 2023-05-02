Garcia was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with back tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Garcia is off to a brutal start this season with the Marlins, slashing just .188/.243/.333 through 76 plate appearances. He can use the time on the IL as both a physical and mental reset, though his production levels in 2022 were also quite poor. Xavier Edwards has been brought up in a corresponding move.
