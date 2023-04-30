Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The righty-hitting Garcia had already sat in two of the Marlins' previous three matchups against right-handed pitching, but it's perhaps even more discouraging that he'll hit the bench Sunday, despite the fact that the Cubs are bringing a southpaw (Justin Steele) to the hill. Garrett Hampson will step in as the Marlins' right fielder in place of Garcia, who is beginning to lose work after slashing .188/.243/.333 with a career-worst 31.1 percent strikeout rate through his first 74 plate appearances of the season.