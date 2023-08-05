Garcia is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Garcia has gone 5-for-16 with a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs since returning from the injured list last weekend, and he'll take a seat Saturday for the second time in Miami's past three games. Jesus Sanchez will start in right field and bat seventh.
More News
-
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: On bench Thursday•
-
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Returns from injured list•
-
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Expects to be activated Sunday•
-
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Moves rehab assignment to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Starts rehab assignment up again•
-
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Takes BP•