Garcia isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Garcia is getting a day off after he went 0-for-8 with an RBI and two strikeouts over the last two games. Bryan De La Cruz will start in right field and bat ninth.
