Garcia (wrist) is back in the Marlins' lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
Garcia will start in right field and bat seventh versus the Giants and left-hander Alex Wood after missing Monday's series opener because of a bruised right wrist. He's slashed just .162/.225/.270 through 41 plate appearances this year with Miami.
