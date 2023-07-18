Garcia (back) will restart a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Pensacola, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garcia is slated to serve as the Blue Wahoos' designated hitter and receive three plate appearances. The veteran outfielder has been sidelined since late April with back tightness and encountered a setback on his initial rehab assignment in early June. Given their needs, it's possible the Marlins might ask Garcia to play some center field upon his return, although Dane Myers has done a fine job filling in there since Jazz Chisholm (oblique) landed on the shelf.