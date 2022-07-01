Hamilton had his contract selected by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hamilton signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on June 21, but he will now make his way to the big leagues after Jorge Soler (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. The outfielder has batted .213 with six RBI, 11 runs and four stolen bases in Triple-A this year.