Hamilton had his contract selected by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hamilton signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on June 21, but he will now make his way to the big leagues after Jorge Soler (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. The outfielder has batted .213 with six RBI, 11 runs and four stolen bases in Triple-A this year.
