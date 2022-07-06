Hamilton entered Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels as a pinch runner in the ninth inning and stole his first base of the season.

The 31-year-old hasn't lost much of his blazing speed, but Hamilton has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt over nearly 3,000 career plate appearances that he isn't a skilled enough hitter to hold down a starting job in the majors. Late-inning defensive replacement and pinch runner is likely to be his primary assignment for as long as he's on the Miami roster.