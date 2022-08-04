Hamilton went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Getting a rare start in center field and batting ninth, Hamilton did what he does best the one time he was able to get on base. The veteran outfielder has seen only 11 plate appearances since joining the Marlins in early July, going 1-for-9 with four strikeouts, but he's managed to do some damage as a pinch runner by stealing seven bases and scoring eight runs -- enough production to give him some appeal as a bargain DFS option the next time manager Don Mattingly writes his name into the starting lineup.