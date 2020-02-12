Marlins' Brandon Kintzler: Expected to close
Marlins manager Don Mattingly indicated that Kintzler will be the team's primary closer this season, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.
Mattingly didn't explicitly list Kintzler as the closer but made it clear that's the direction the team plans to go. Ryne Stanek and Drew Steckenrider could theoretically enter the conversation as well, though that pair has combined for just seven career saves, a total dwarfed by Kintzler's 49.
