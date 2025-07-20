Quantrill came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Royals, scattering two hits over six scoreless innings. he struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander produced his best performance of the season, retiring the last 10 batters he faced and not letting a runner get into scoring position in his first quality start of the year. Quantrill got denied his first win since May 18 when Ronny Henriquez served up a game-tying homer to Salvador Perez in the eighth inning, however. While Saturday's outing was the first time in 2025 he'd lasted six innings, Quantrill has given up three earned runs or fewer in seven of eight starts since the beginning of June. posting a 4.46 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB over 38.1 innings during that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come next weekend on the road in Milwaukee.