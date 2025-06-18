Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said that Quantrill dealt with a cramp in his left hamstring during Tuesday's start against the Phillies, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Quantrill was seen grabbing at his hamstring after the Marlins recorded the final out in the top of the fourth inning. He came back out for the fifth but was pulled after hitting a batter and giving up a double. Quantrill had thrown only 74 pitches and allowed just one run to that point, although he was charged with an additional two runs after exiting. It's not clear how much the right-hander's cramping factored into McCullough's decision to remove the hurler, but the manager expects Quantrill to be ready to go for his next scheduled outing Tuesday in San Francisco.