Quantrill did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-1 loss to Atlanta, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with one strikeout over four innings.

Quantrill was surprisingly pulled after just 47 pitches despite retiring the first seven batters he faced and allowing just one run on a solo homer in the fourth inning. While the 30-year-old has given up one earned run or fewer in four of five starts since the All-Star break, he's topped five innings just once in that span. He'll carry a 5.09 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 80:29 K:BB across 106 innings into a road matchup with the Red Sox next weekend.