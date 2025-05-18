Quantrill (3-4) earned the win Sunday against the Rays, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Quantrill matched a season high with his six punchouts, last achieved against the Dodgers on May 6. He stymied the Tampa Bay lineup, not allowing an extra-base hit and conceding a lone run on a Yandy Diaz groundout in the third. After pitching to an 8.10 ERA across his first 26.2 innings, Quantrill been sharper over his last three appearances, firing a 3.14 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB over 14.1 innings. He is currently slated to make his next start at the Angels next weekend.