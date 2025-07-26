Quantrill did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-1 win over the Brewers, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Quantrill threw 45 of 65 pitches for strikes, with his only blemish coming on a solo homer by Jackson Chourio in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old has now allowed just one run on five hits over his last two contests, though Saturday's quality start was the first time he's exceeded five frames in 20 outings this season. He'll take a 5.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 74:24 K:BB across 92.2 innings into a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.