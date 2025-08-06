Quantrill (4-9) yielded seven runs on nine hits and three walks over 4.1 innings Tuesday, striking out two and taking a loss against Houston.

Quantrill gave up a two-run shot to Jose Altuve in the first inning, followed by a two-run triple from Jeremy Pena in the fourth. Yainer Diaz then blew the game open with a three-run shot in the fifth. Quantrill had allowed only one run over his previous 16 innings before stumbling against the Astros on Tuesday. It was the first time he yielded multiple homers in an outing since April 25, and it pushed his ERA up to 5.21 through 102 innings this season. Quantrill is lined up to take the mound in Atlanta this weekend.