Quantrill allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Quantrill ran into trouble in the fifth inning, and he ended up coming up an out short of the win. He was pulled with the tying run on base, and Anthony Bender got the final out as Rafael Devers was thrown out at the plate on a Heliot Ramos double. Quantrill is no stranger to short outings this season -- this was his seventh start of less than five innings, and he's yet to complete six frames in any of his 15 starts. He's pitched to a poor 5.56 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB across 68 innings. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at Arizona this weekend.